Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.47, but opened at 2.41. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.54, with a volume of 15,446 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.18.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $988.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.19.

Insider Activity

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 61.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares in the company, valued at 27,992,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,665,000 shares of company stock worth $8,678,150 over the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nextdoor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 834,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,150,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

