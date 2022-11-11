NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 92,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

