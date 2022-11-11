NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 192,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,594. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

