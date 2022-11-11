NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Cut by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. 47,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,594. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

