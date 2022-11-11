NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Sells $200,551.50 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00.

Shares of NXGN opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

