Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 24.4% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

