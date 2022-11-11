Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Has $87.39 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Agilysys makes up 12.1% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Agilysys worth $87,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,766. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

