NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. NIO has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 140.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 303.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

