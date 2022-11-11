NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 10.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 1,315,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,945,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
NIO Stock Up 9.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in NIO by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
