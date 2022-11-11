NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 10.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 1,315,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,945,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIO Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in NIO by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

