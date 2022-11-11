NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$1.13. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 67,304 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.35.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

