NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $28.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.
NiSource Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NI stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
