NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $28.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in NiSource by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,991,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,417 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in NiSource by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NiSource by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NiSource by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,528 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.