Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.74 billion-$80.74 billion.
Separately, Macquarie cut Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Nissan Motor stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
