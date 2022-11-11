Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Oppenheimer

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,551. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $483,743. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Nkarta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 31.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

