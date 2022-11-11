Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $56,217,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,241. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

