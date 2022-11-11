Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NAT opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $607.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.