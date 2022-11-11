Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC stock opened at $531.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.