Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Trading Down 4.4%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $502.63 and last traded at $508.36. 19,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,138,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.84 and its 200-day moving average is $478.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.