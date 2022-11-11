Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWN. Guggenheim cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NWN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

