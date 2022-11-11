NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.62.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 763.25 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

