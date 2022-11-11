Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.31) earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

