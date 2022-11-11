Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62. Novavax has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 606,480 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

