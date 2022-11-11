Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.86. Novonix shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Novonix Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.