NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.
NU Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
