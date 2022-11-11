NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

