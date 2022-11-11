NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.96. 216,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,223. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy Company Profile

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at C$9,113,424.53. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,243 shares of company stock worth $664,319.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

