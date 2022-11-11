Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,543. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,409,771 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,913,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

