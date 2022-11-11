Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.90 and last traded at 1.90, with a volume of 67825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 273,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,929,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 137,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

