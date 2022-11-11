Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Down 95.4% in October

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWR remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

