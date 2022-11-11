Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €42.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($36.50) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €27.45 ($27.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.84. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($44.80).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

