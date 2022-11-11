Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $272.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $22,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.