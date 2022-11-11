Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OLPX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 161,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.