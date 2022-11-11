ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.
Shares of OGS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69.
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $17,585,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
