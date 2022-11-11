ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $17,585,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.