ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

