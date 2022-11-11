onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $73.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.02.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of onsemi stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
