onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $73.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

