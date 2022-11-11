Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.88 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $157.24 million and $19.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.80 or 0.07244960 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00086842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

