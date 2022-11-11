Ontology Price Tops $0.18 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $155.46 million and $15.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.41 or 0.07528769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023582 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

