Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $907.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 16.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

About Open Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.