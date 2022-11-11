Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Achilles Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13.

ACHL opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 276,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

