Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.