Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $296.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.07. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

