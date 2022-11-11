Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $67.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

