Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 76.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. Cabot’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.