Oppenheimer Increases Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Price Target to $8.00

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $1.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 463.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CFMS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Up 1,816.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Conformis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.