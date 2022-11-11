Oppenheimer Lowers Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

