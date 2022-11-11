Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

AQB opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,531,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 271.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 186,701 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile



AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

