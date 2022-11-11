OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Given New $3.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE OPFI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. OppFi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,547.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,352.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 65,140 shares of company stock worth $168,009 over the last three months. 88.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

