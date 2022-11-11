Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $347,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.3 %

COLB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.07. 18,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

