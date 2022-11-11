Optiver Holding B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,849 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

