Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 667,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of Orange

About Orange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

