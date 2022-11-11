OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OSUR stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.08.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

In related news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

