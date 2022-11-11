Orbs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00590570 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.67 or 0.30761815 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

